Convicted murderer sentenced to life in prison after 3.5-year trial

EUGENE, Ore. – A man who killed a college student at a small Christian college in Eugene back in 2020 will spend at least 37 years in prison serving a life sentence.
Then-23-year-old Blake Schaufler was a student at New Hope Christian College. His family said he died in January 2022 trying to protect someone in a domestic dispute.
The man who shot him, Alejandro Ponce, 26, was convicted of first-degree murder on May 2 2023. On May 17, Ponce was also found guilty of another charge of second-degree murder as well as burglary.
Ponce was also sentenced on May 17, nearly three-and-a-half years after the killing. Family of Schaufler shared impact statements, pleading with the judge to consider a sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole. Arlyn Schaufler, Blake’s uncle, shared what it meant to finally get to this point after a long trial.
"It's been really hard because it's just so painful losing your son, your nephew, your brother,” Arlyn said. “All of that's just been painful for the family to have to wait so long to finally get to this day."
Ponce was sentenced to life in prison, with parole being a possibility only after serving 37 years and six months of that sentence. There was some disappointment among people in the courtroom that the possibility of parole was granted to Ponce. The family said it was frustrating having to work through the court process for so long, but after delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and Ponce firing multiple attorneys, that chapter is closed. Now that it’s over and justice has been served, the family will continue to push on.
“I think folks will continue to lean on each other, continue to just try to, try to get through every day, every week, every month, every year,” Arlyn said. “I just feel like it's -- I'm really glad that it's finally come to a conclusion and justice has been served.”