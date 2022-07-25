 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON MONDAY TO 9 PM PDT
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Temperatures of 97 to 103 expected.

* WHERE...In Oregon, Lower Columbia and South Willamette Valley.
In Washington, I-5 Corridor in Cowlitz County.

* WHEN...From noon Monday to 9 PM PDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The hottest temperatures are expected
Tuesday and Wednesday. Considerable uncertainty surrounds
temperatures on Thursday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Cooling centers for July 2022 heat wave

Gov. Brown declares emergency over expected heat wave

OREGON -- With temperatures in excess of 100 degrees expected across southwestern Oregon for the week of July 25 through 29, several counties are opening up spaces for residents to stay cool.

Benton County

Alsea

  • Alsea Community Library
    • 19192 Alsea Highway, Alsea
    • 541-487-5061
    • Hours: Monday & Wednesday 10:00 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. (closed for lunch from 12:30 p.m. - 1:00 p.m.), Tuesday & Thursday 12:00 pm - 7:00 p.m., Saturday 10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. (closed for lunch from 12:30 p.m. - 1:00 p.m.)

Corvallis

Monroe

  • Monroe Community Library
    • 380 north 5th Street, Monroe
    • 541-847-5174
    • Hours: Monday & Thursday 10:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. (closed for lunch from 1:00 p.m. - 1:30 p.m.), Tuesday & Wednesday 1:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. (closed for lunch from 1:00 p.m.-1:30 p.m.), Saturday 12:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m.

Philomath

Lane County

Official cooling centers are not yet open. However, several public spaces can be freely accessed and used to cool down. The Lane County website will have more information about cooling centers if and when they open.

  • Eugene Public Library
    • Downtown Library
      • 100 West 10th Avenue
      • Eugene, OR 97401
      • Monday - Thursday : 10 a.m. - 8 p.m., Friday - Sunday: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
    • Bethel Branch
      • 1990 Echo Hollow Road
      • Eugene, OR 97402
      • Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m., Tuesday: 12-8 p.m., Sunday: Closed
    • Sheldon Branch
      • 1566 Coburg Road
      • Eugene, OR 97401
      • Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m., Tuesday: 12-8 p.m., Sunday: Closed
  • Springfield Public Library
    • Springfield City Hall
      • 225 Fifth Street, Springfield, OR 97477
      • Mondays: 12 p.m. - 7 p.m.
      • Tuesdays: 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.
      • Wednesdays: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
      • Thursdays: 12 p.m. - 7 p.m.
      • Fridays: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
      • Saturdays: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.
      • Sundays: Closed

Linn County

Linn County cooling centers July 2022

Douglas County

Roseburg

  • Roseburg Senior Center
    • 1614 southeast Stephens Street, Roseburg, OR 97470
    • Hours: Monday, Tuesday and Thursday from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and Wednesday and Friday from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
    • Besides shelter from the weather, the cooling center will provide access to a shower and food for those living outside.

