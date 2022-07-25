Cooling centers for July 2022 heat wave

OREGON -- With temperatures in excess of 100 degrees expected across southwestern Oregon for the week of July 25 through 29, several counties are opening up spaces for residents to stay cool.
Benton County
Alsea
- Alsea Community Library
- 19192 Alsea Highway, Alsea
- 541-487-5061
- Hours: Monday & Wednesday 10:00 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. (closed for lunch from 12:30 p.m. - 1:00 p.m.), Tuesday & Thursday 12:00 pm - 7:00 p.m., Saturday 10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. (closed for lunch from 12:30 p.m. - 1:00 p.m.)
Corvallis
- Corvallis-Benton Community Library
- 645 northwest Monroe Ave., Corvallis
- 541-766-6793
- Hours: Monday – Thursday 9:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m., Friday – Saturday 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Sunday 1:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.
- Corvallis Community Center (C3)
- 2601 northwest Tyler Ave., Corvallis
- 541-766-6959
- Email: c3@corvallisoregon.gov
- Hours: Monday - Thursday 8:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m., Friday 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m., Saturday 8:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.
- Corvallis Daytime Drop-in Center
- 530 southwest Fourth Street, Corvallis
- 541-740-3235
- Hours: Monday - Friday 9:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.
- Corvallis Men’s Shelter (Unity Shelter)
- 211 southeast Chapman Place, Corvallis
- 541-791-6691
- Email: mens.shelter.manager@gmail.com
- Hours: Nightly 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 a.m.
- Osborn Aquatic Center
- 1940 northwest Highland Avenue, Corvallis
- 541-766-7946
- Hours: Monday – Thursday 5:30 a.m. – 7:30 p.m., Friday 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Saturday 10:30 a.m. - 4:00 p.m., Sunday 1:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.
Monroe
- Monroe Community Library
- 380 north 5th Street, Monroe
- 541-847-5174
- Hours: Monday & Thursday 10:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. (closed for lunch from 1:00 p.m. - 1:30 p.m.), Tuesday & Wednesday 1:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. (closed for lunch from 1:00 p.m.-1:30 p.m.), Saturday 12:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m.
Philomath
- Philomath Fire Department
- 1035 Main Street, Philomath
- 541-360-0030
- Hours: Monday - Friday 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Lane County
Official cooling centers are not yet open. However, several public spaces can be freely accessed and used to cool down. The Lane County website will have more information about cooling centers if and when they open.
- Eugene Public Library
- Downtown Library
- 100 West 10th Avenue
- Eugene, OR 97401
- Monday - Thursday : 10 a.m. - 8 p.m., Friday - Sunday: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
- Bethel Branch
- 1990 Echo Hollow Road
- Eugene, OR 97402
- Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m., Tuesday: 12-8 p.m., Sunday: Closed
- Sheldon Branch
- 1566 Coburg Road
- Eugene, OR 97401
- Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m., Tuesday: 12-8 p.m., Sunday: Closed
- Downtown Library
- Springfield Public Library
- Springfield City Hall
- 225 Fifth Street, Springfield, OR 97477
- Mondays: 12 p.m. - 7 p.m.
- Tuesdays: 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.
- Wednesdays: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
- Thursdays: 12 p.m. - 7 p.m.
- Fridays: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
- Saturdays: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.
- Sundays: Closed
- Springfield City Hall
Linn County
Douglas County
Roseburg
- Roseburg Senior Center
- 1614 southeast Stephens Street, Roseburg, OR 97470
- Hours: Monday, Tuesday and Thursday from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and Wednesday and Friday from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
- Besides shelter from the weather, the cooling center will provide access to a shower and food for those living outside.