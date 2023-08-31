Cooling temperatures, rain providing relief to fire crews on Umpqua fires

COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. – Cooler temperatures, higher humidity, and the arrival of rain on Thursday worked in the favor of fire crews working on three uncontained wildfires on the Umpqua National Forest, authorities said.

Forest Service officials said that all three fires were started by lightning activity on August 24, with the Brice Creek Fire being the largest at 497 acres. Hot shot crews worked securing the fire’s western perimeter along Forest Service Road 2216, while a Type 1 helicopter unit responded to a spot fire that jumped outside the main fire site, authorities said.

Umpqua National Forest officials said efforts on the Dinner Fire, currently burning 329 acres, focused on securing the fire’s southeast perimeter with a fire line built along its southern flank. Priority for crews working on the Grizzly Fire, burning 92 acres about 20 miles southeast of Dorena, is structure protection in the areas of Bohemia Saddle, Champion Saddle, and Crystal Lake, forest officials said.

Authorities said that portions of the Umpqua National Forest have also been closed due to fire activity in the area, while a Level 2 (Be Set) evacuation notice is in place for areas near the Grizzly Fire.

All fire statistics are current as of August 31. Additional updates can be found on the Brice Creek, Dinner, and Grizzly Fire’s dedicated Facebook page.