Coos Bay burglary suspect arrested after appearing in court on unrelated matter

COOS BAY, Ore. – A Coos Bay man suspected of local burglaries was arrested on Thursday after appearing in court for an unrelated matter, according to the Coos Bay Police Department.
Coos Bay police officials said they received a report of a burglary at a local business on June 4. The business provided a detailed list of stolen property and surveillance footage captured during the burglary incident, authorities said. Police said they later identified Nicholas Campbell, 25, of Coos Bay, as a suspect, and issued a search warrant on a Coos Bay home on South Wasson Street.
A search of the home led to the recovery of suspected stolen property that included tools, credit card readers, and military radios, but did not find Campbell in the home, authorities said. Police said they later located Campbell at the Coos County Courthouse where he'd appeared in court on an unrelated matter.
According to court records, Campbell appeared for change of plea hearings related to misdemeanor charges of failing to appear in court on a criminal citation, second-degree failing to appear in court, and carrying a concealed weapon.
Campbell was arrested and charged with second-degree burglary and first-degree theft, Coos Bay police officials said. CBPD said Oregon State Police provided assistance in the case.
Police said they encourage citizens to document specific information about their property, such as descriptions and serial numbers. In the event of theft or burglaries, these practices make it easier to identify stolen property for return to the rightful owner, CBPD officials said.