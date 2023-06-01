Coos Bay fire injures two and destroys home

COOS BAY, Ore. – Firefighters responded early Thursday morning to a house fire in Coos Bay that left two injured and the building destroyed, authorities said.
Fire officials said firefighters were dispatched early on the morning of June 1 to a North Morrison Street home in the Empire District. Upon arrival, firefighters found heavy fire conditions at the rear of the home, authorities said. Coos Bay fire officials said that the fire was quickly knocked down and the home is considered a total loss.
Authorities said the home’s two occupants were treated by medics on scene for burns before being transported to Bay Area Hospital in Coos Bay. One of the patients was flown to Legacy Emanuel Hospital in Portland, while the Coos Bay patient is in stable condition, fire officials said.
Coos Bay fire officials said that the cause of the fire is under continued investigation but is believed to be unintentional.
The department offers a free smoke alarm installation program, which reduces the risk of injury or death in a home fire event by more than 50 percent, authorities said. For more information, contact the Coos Bay Fire Department at 541-269-1191.