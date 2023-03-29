Coos Bay hospital workers approve contract that raises wages for all employees

COOS BAY, Ore. -- Bay Area Hospital workers on Monday voted to approve a labor contract that includes wage increases for existing and entry-level employees, union officials said.

Representatives of the United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW) Union Local 555 said they voted on Monday, March 27, to ratify a contract with Bay Area Hospital.

The contract’s terms include higher wages for entry-level and existing employees, more work schedule variance and increased pension contributions, union officials said. The union said that the contract also includes new workplace safety measures.

"We are pleased that the Bay Area Hospital was willing to hear our members' concerns and put out an offer that encourages the staffing of quality professionals by addressing low-paying starting rates, increasing wages, and expanding the pension," said Dan Clay, President of UFCW Local 555. "This agreement provides the opportunity to keep our experienced, hard-working members at Bay Area Hospital and ensures the continuity of care for patients."

On Bay Area Hospital’s Facebook page, the hospital said the three-year contract, under negotiation for nearly a year, includes a 7.5% increase in union workers’ wages. Minimum starting wages will retroactively increase to $15 per hour, effective back to July 1, 2022, to $15.50 per hour this July, and to $16 per hour effective July 1, 2024, the hospital said.

The hospital also said if there are no strikes or work stoppages before the approval deadline of Thursday, April 6, retroactive wage increases will be paid in a single lump sum minus the required withholdings and deductions on employees’ April 28 paycheck.

The hospital also said the hospital will triple its contributions to employees’ 401K plans from 15 to 45 cents.

The UFCW Local 555 represents about half of the hospital’s more than 530 employees, the hospital said.

Staffing matters faced by the hospital in the past year include the firing of a chief operations officer who allegedly manipulated his background check, and the failed recall of two board members.