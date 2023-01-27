Coos Bay man accused of domestic violence arrested after investigation

NORTH BEND, Ore. -- Coos County deputies say they were able to arrest a man accused of assaulting his girlfriend after a
According to the Coos County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy was dispatched to a reported disturbance on Russell Road, just north of North Bend, at about 8:33 p.m. on January 24. According to the CCSO, when the deputy arrived he found a female victim had suffered physical injuries in her home, and her boyfriend had left the home before the deputy arrived. An arrest warrant was quickly filed for the boyfriend, identified as Jeffrey W. Sanders, 67.
The CCSO said the deputy searched the area for Sanders on the night of the alleged assault, but was unable to find him. Deputies said an investigation began, during which the deputy was able to call up Sanders, advise him of the warrant for his arrest, and get Sanders to agree to meet with the deputy. However, Sanders did not show up to the agreed meeting, the CCSO said.
The investigation continued, and on January 26 the deputy found Sanders in Coos Bay, the CCSO said. The deputy was able to arrest Sanders and charge him with fourth-degree domestic assault without further incident.