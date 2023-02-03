 Skip to main content
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS
AFTERNOON TO 7 PM PST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, seas 17 to 22 ft at 12 seconds
and southwest winds 30 to 40 kt with gusts up to 50 kt. For
the Hazardous Seas Warning, very steep and hazardous seas 12
to 17 ft at 8 seconds and south winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts
up to 35 kt expected.

* WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal
waters.

* WHEN...Gale Warning, until 4 PM PST this afternoon. Hazardous
Seas Warning, from 4 PM this afternoon to 7 PM PST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

&&

Coos Bay man accused of violating restraining order arrested

  • Updated
  • 0
Police lights

COOS BAY, Ore. -- A man who had allegedly violated a restraining order multiple times was arrested Thursday afternoon after shutting the door on deputies who showed up to his house, the Coos County Sheriff’s Office said.

According to the CCSO, deputies got a call from a female victim at about 11:37 a.m. on Feb. 2 saying that Matthew Sadock, 25, had been violating a restraining order between them. Deputies said they began an investigation, during which the victim gave them substantial evidence that Sadock had violated the restraining order multiple times.

The CCSO said a deputy was sent to a home on Newport Lane to try to arrest Sadock for his alleged violations of the restraining order. The CCSO said that when the deputy showed up to contact Sadock, he shut the door in the deputy’s face and locked it, hiding in the home. The deputy immediately went to get a search warrant for Sadock’s arrest, according to the CCSO.

At about 1:30 p.m. the same day, the deputy returned with three other deputies to carry out the search warrant. Deputies said they were able to arrest Sadock without further incident. Sadock was taken to the Coos County Jail and charged with violating a restraining order and resisting arrest.

Tags

