Coos Bay man accused of violating restraining order arrested

COOS BAY, Ore. -- A man who had allegedly violated a restraining order multiple times was arrested Thursday afternoon after shutting the door on deputies who showed up to his house, the Coos County Sheriff’s Office said.
According to the CCSO, deputies got a call from a female victim at about 11:37 a.m. on Feb. 2 saying that Matthew Sadock, 25, had been violating a restraining order between them. Deputies said they began an investigation, during which the victim gave them substantial evidence that Sadock had violated the restraining order multiple times.
The CCSO said a deputy was sent to a home on Newport Lane to try to arrest Sadock for his alleged violations of the restraining order. The CCSO said that when the deputy showed up to contact Sadock, he shut the door in the deputy’s face and locked it, hiding in the home. The deputy immediately went to get a search warrant for Sadock’s arrest, according to the CCSO.
At about 1:30 p.m. the same day, the deputy returned with three other deputies to carry out the search warrant. Deputies said they were able to arrest Sadock without further incident. Sadock was taken to the Coos County Jail and charged with violating a restraining order and resisting arrest.