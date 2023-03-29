Coos Bay man arrested after attempting to flee and providing false names, deputies said

BANDON, Ore. -- A Coos Bay man was arrested on Wednesday after allegedly trying to run away from a sheriff's deputy and providing false names once caught, sheriff’s officials said.
Coos County Sheriff’s Office authorities said a deputy stopped Brian Hembree, 46, of Coos Bay, at 10:37 a.m. on March 29 at West Beaver Hill Road and Hemlock Lane for several traffic violations. Sheriff's officials said Hembree tried to run away on foot, but the deputy stopped him.
Hembree initially gave the deputy a fake name and birthdate, authorities said. He then gave the deputy his brother’s name as his own, but further investigation by the deputy confirmed Hembree’s identity, CCSO officials said.
Hembree was then arrested on several other outstanding warrants and charged with possession of methamphetmine. He is currently in custody at the Coos County Jail, according to CCSO officials.