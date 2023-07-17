Coos Bay man arrested after stabbing one, attacking others, police say

COOS BAY, Ore. – A man is in jail after allegedly stabbing one person and threatening two others on Sunday, according to the Coos Bay Police Department.
CBPD said at about 2:05 p.m. on July 16, 911 operators heard several reports of a stabbing and a man chasing someone with a knife on Anderson Avenue in Coos Bay. Police said personnel from the Coos Bay Fire Department and an ambulance were dispatched to the scene in addition to police officers.
Police said they arrived to find one adult had been stabbed, but had non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect, identified as Anthony Cornett, 38, of Coos Bay, was also at the scene and was being held down by several bystanders, according to police. Coos Bay officers said Cornett had stabbed one person, but had also threatened another and tried to stab a third person while holding them down.
Coos Bay police said Cornett was arrested and sent to the Coos County Jail. He was charged with two counts of attempted murder, three counts of menacing, three counts of unlawful use of a weapon, and one count of second-degree assault.