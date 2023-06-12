Coos Bay man arrested and charged with public indecency

COOS BAY, Ore. – Police officials said they arrested a Coos Bay man on Monday morning after receiving a report of public indecency at a local park.
Authorities received a 911 call at about 7:30 a.m. on June 12 regarding a man who allegedly approached the caller, exposed his genitals to her, and then briefly followed her in the park as she called 911, police said. Coos Bay police officials said the caller stayed on the line and updated officers on the man’s description and location in the park.
Officers arrived in the park and located the man, identified as Christopher Banks, 31, who was then arrested and charged with public indecency, authorities said. Banks was transported to the Coos County Jail.
Coos County police officials said caution citizens to be alert and aware of their surroundings, in particular when alone or when it is dark. Avoiding unfamiliar areas and planning a route that includes staying in well-lit areas are also good strategies to practice for safety, police said.
Police said they recommend carrying a cell phone at all times but avoiding carrying bags or valuables, and never hesitate to call 911 for an emergency or law enforcement if assistance is needed.