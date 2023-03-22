Coos Bay man arrested, charged after biking into patrol car

COOS BAY, Ore. – A Coos Bay man who allegedly broke into a resident's property struck a patrol vehicle with his bicycle while fleeing from sheriff's deputies Tuesday morning, the Coos County Sheriff's Office said.
Coos County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) officials said that deputies responded to a reported burglary in progress at about 7 a.m. on March 21 at a Landrith Road residence. Deputies observed the suspect, Jarred F. Yokum, 28, of Coos Bay, riding his bicycle away from the residence, authorities said.
CCSO authorities said a deputy stopped his vehicle and turned on his emergency lights before reaching Yokum. Deputies said the suspect was surprised to see the patrol car stop right in front of him. Yokum pedaled faster, and slammed into the front of the deputy’s patrol vehicle, authorities said. When asked why, Yokum told deputies he was trying to ramp off the patrol car, authorities said.
Deputies said further investigation determined that Yokum had entered a building on the victim’s property and the victim wanted to press charges. Yokum was arrested and charged with first-degree criminal trespass and third-degree criminal mischief, deputies said. Sheriff’s officials said Yokum was booked at the Coos County Jail and was later released after verbally promising he would appear at his court date.