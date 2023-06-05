Coos Bay man arrested, charged after spraying a woman with WD-40, deputies say

BARVIEW, Ore. – A Coos Bay man was arrested last Saturday afternoon in Barview after he allegedly sprayed a woman with WD-40, according to the Coos County Sheriff’s Department.
CCSO officials said a deputy responded at 3:41 p.m. on June 3 to a disturbance on Martin Drive in Barview. Dispatchers advised the deputy that the 911 caller said she was going to be lit on fire, according to authorities.
Sheriff’s officials said the responding deputy confirmed a woman inside the home smelled like the WD-40 chemical. An investigation identified the suspect as Wayne D. Wood, 70, of Coos Bay, authorities said.
Deputies said that Wood was arrested and charged with domestic harassment. Wood was transported to the Coos County Jail, where he remains in custody, CCSO officials said.