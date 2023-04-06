Coos Bay man arrested, charged with burglary and weapons possession, deputies say

COOS BAY, Ore. -- Coos County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Coos Bay man on Thursday morning for allegedly burglarizing a home south of Coos Bay, authorities said.
Sheriff’s officials said a concerned citizen reported the alleged burglary in progress at 11:10 a.m. on April 6 at a house near the intersection of Cape Arago Highway and Beacon Lane.
When the deputy arrived on scene, the suspect, who the deputy later identified as Jordan J. Duvall, 33, of Coos Bay, tried to ride away on his bicycle, authorities said.
Sheriff’s officials said an additional deputy arrived to assist and both deputies stopped Duvall. Deputies said they found one fully-loaded 9mm gun in his front jacket pocket and another in his backpack.
Duvall admitted to trespassing and denied owning the guns, sheriff’s authorities said.
Further investigation showed that Duvall had several outstanding warrants, authorities said. Deputies said they arrested Duvall on the warrants and was additionally charged with two counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm and criminal trespass.
Duvall was booked at the Coos County Jail, where he remains in custody, authorities said.