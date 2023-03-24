Coos Bay man arrested on domestic assault charges after fighting police, CCSO said

BARVIEW, Ore. – A Coos Bay man allegedly dared police to kill him during a confrontation with Coos County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) deputies on Thursday, sheriff’s officials said.
Sheriff’s officials said they responded to a disturbance on Matthew Lane at about 10 a.m. on March 23.The CCSO said that as a deputy arrived on the scene, Jason Patterson, 22, of Coos Bay attempted to ram the deputy's patrol vehicle. However, the deputy was able to avoid Patterson's vehicle with quick evasive action, the CCSO said. Both Patterson and the deputy then got out of their cars, deputies said.
Authorities said that Patterson abandoned his vehicle, faced the deputy and dared him to kill him. Patterson then pulled a cell phone from his pocket as though he were drawing a firearm, police said. The deputy continued to give Patterson verbal orders, but Patterson ran away, CCSO officials said.
Authorities said a CCSO deputy and officers with both Coos Bay and Coquille Tribal Police departments took Patterson into custody after a short foot chase. Patterson was arrested and charged with domestic violence menacing and domestic violence strangulation, police said.
Authorities said additional charges are expected from Patterson’s behavior with the deputy. CCSO authorities said Patterson is currently in custody at the Coos County Jail.