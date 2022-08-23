Coos Bay man arrested on identity theft charges

COOS BAY, Ore. -- A Coos Bay man has been arrested for selling phone information to unknown individuals, an act the Coos Bay Police Department says led to citizen's bank accounts being hacked into.
According to the CBPD, they responded to a call at about 1 p.m. on August 22. They said they visited an AT&T store on a report of an employee accessing customer's account information without permission. Police also allege the suspect changed information, and sold it to unknown individuals. Police say this led to some customer's bank accounts being hacked into, and money being stolen.
Coos Bay police said the suspect was identified as Alexander Keely of Coos Bay. Police said their investigation revealed Keely had accessed at least two different customer accounts in different states on multiple occasions. They also said the investigation showed that Keely changed account information and provided it to unknown people.
Police say Keely was taken to the Coos County Jail on charges of identity theft and computer crimes. CBPD says an investigation into the matter is ongoing. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call CBPD at 541-269-8911 or Coos Stop Crime at 541-267-6666.