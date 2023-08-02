Coos Bay man arrested on multiple charges after running from deputy

COOS BAY, Ore. – Authorities said that a Coos Bay man was arrested on Monday afternoon on multiple charges that included domestic violence and escape after he ran from a deputy responding to a domestic disturbance.
The Coos County Sheriff’s Office responded to a domestic disturbance just before 3 p.m. on July 31 at a home on Harmony Road in Coos Bay, sheriff’s officials said. CCSO officials said that a responding deputy identified the suspect as William Sandusky, 46, and learned that he had an active warrant. According to court records, Sandusky was wanted for a probation violation.
The deputy located Sandusky in loft-style section of a shed on the property, who jumped down and ran away when the deputy contacted him, sheriff’s officials said.
CCSO officials said that the deputy chased after Sandusky in his patrol vehicle and caught up to him near Penny Road. Sandusky was arrested on the existing warrant and additionally charged with domestic assault, domestic harassment, and third-degree escape, deputies said.
Authorities said that Sandusky was transported to the Coos County Jail where he remains in custody.