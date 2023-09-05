Coos Bay man arrested on multiple charges following chase with police

COOS BAY, Ore. – A Coos Bay man faces multiple charges following a chase with police that ended in his arrest on Sunday, authorities said.
The Coos Bay Police Department said that police tried to pull over a motorcyclist, identified as Jeremy Galindo, 29, of Coos Bay, near the intersection of South 2nd Street and Kruse Avenue at about 4 p.m. on September 3. Galindo then allegedly sped away from the officer at a high rate of speed and eventually crashed his motorcycle near Date Avenue and Signal Way, police said.
Coos Bay police officials said Galindo then got up and ran away from officers. Police found Galindo in some brush near the crash site and placed him under arrest. A K9 dispatched to the area where Galindo was arrested found a loaded gun previously reported as stolen to the Oregon State Police, authorities said.
Police said Galindo was charged with fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer by vehicle, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer on foot, third-degree escape, resisting arrest, being a felon in possession of a firearm, 14 counts of being a felon in possession of ammunition, possession of stolen property, reckless driving, recklessly endangering another person, and probation violation. Galindo was transported to the Reedsport Municipal Jail, police said.
The Oregon State Police, Reedsport Police Department, Coos County Community Corrections, Coos Bay Fire Department, Bay Cities Ambulance, and Mast Brothers Towing assisted CBPD at the scene, authorities said.