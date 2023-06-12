Coos Bay man arrested on multiple charges, including attempted murder

COOS BAY, Ore. – A Coos Bay man arrested early on Sunday morning faces multiple charges that includes attempted murder, according to the Coos County Sheriff’s Office.
CCSO officials said a deputy was dispatched to the North Bend Police Department at 2:23 a.m. on June 11 to contact the victim of a reported assault on Catching Slough Road near Coos Bay. The deputy saw several bullet holes in a victim’s vehicle at the scene, authorities said.
Sheriff’s officials said an investigation determined that Orion R. Petrie, 20, had fired several rounds into the victim’s vehicle as it was leaving the Catching Slough Road location. A search warrant for Petrie’s home was obtained by the CCSO, Coos Bay Police Department, and North Bend Police Department, sheriff’s officials said.
Authorities said a Glock 9mm handgun with magazine and bullets was found and seized. Several spent 9mm casings were also found near the home, deputies said.
Petrie was arrested and charged with attempted murder, menacing, and unlawful use of a weapon, sheriff’s deputies said. CCSO said he was transported to the Coos County Jail where he remains in custody.