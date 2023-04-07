Coos Bay man arrested on trespass and meth charges, deputies say

COOS BAY, Ore. – A Coos Bay man was arrested Friday morning on burglary and meth possession charges, Coos County Sheriff’s deputies said.
Deputies said Jonathan L. Baron, 34, and Alica M. Tate, 27, both of Coos Bay, were identified as potential suspects in a March 31 burglary on Golf Course Lane east of North Bend from surveillance camera footage that captured a vehicle at the scene.
A deputy contacted them on April 7 after locating their vehicle in Coos Bay, which he recognized from the security cameras’ photos, authorities said.
Authorities said that Baron, who had an outstanding warrant, admitted to a deputy he’d previously been on the Golf Course Lane property but denied stealing anything. The deputy's investigation led to the seizure of a large methamphetamine "rock" from Baron, sheriff's officials said.
Sheriff’s officials said they arrested Baron on the warrant and charged with criminal trespass and meth possession. Baron was also cited for driving while suspended, authorities said.
Deputies said that Tate was released from the scene, and Baron was taken to the Coos County Jail where he remains in custody.
The burglary is under continued investigation, sheriff’s officials said. Anyone with information on this case or others involving these suspects or this vehicle should contact authorities.