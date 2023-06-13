Coos Bay man arrested twice in two days for public indecency

COOS BAY, Ore. – Coos Bay police officials said that a man who was arrested for public indecency on Monday morning in a local park allegedly exposed himself to someone else on the same day at a different location.

Police responded to a 911 call at about 7:30 a.m. on June 12 regarding a man who exposed his genital to the caller in a local park, authorities said. Police officials said officers responded to the location and arrested and charged Christopher Banks, 31, with public indecency. He was transported to the Coos County Jail, police said.

Authorities said that later the same day, at about 9:22 p.m., Coos Bay Police Department received a report of a man who exposed his genitals to a female employee outside of Fred Meyer in Coos Bay, authorities said.

Police said the officers’ investigation confirmed the suspect to be the same man from the previous incident and informed other law enforcement agencies of probable cause issued for Banks’ arrest after CBPD couldn’t locate him.

Oregon State Police located and arrested Banks on June 13, authorities said. Police said he was charged with public indecency and transported to the Coos County Jail, where he remains in custody.

Coos Bay police officials said they encourage the public to take precautions when walking alone and to always call 911 during an emergency or law enforcement if assistance is needed.