Coos Bay man dies in two-car crash south of Bandon

BANDON, Ore. -- A two-car crash that happened south of Bandon on Monday evening claimed the life of a Coos Bay man, according to Oregon State Police officials.
OSP said they responded to the crash at about 6:42 p.m. on June 5 on Highway 101 near milepost 284. Tomas Iglesias Olivas, 59, of Coos Bay, was traveling northbound in a black Volkswagen Jetta when it veered across the center line and collided at an angle with a blue southbound Chevrolet Equinox, according to police.
Authorities said evidence at the scene indicated that Olivas was negotiating a curve and attempted to correct its path of travel which caused it to veer into the oncoming lane. OSP said Olivas was ejected from his vehicle and pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver and passenger in the Chevrolet Equinox were transported to Bay Area Hospital for treatment of serious injuries, police said.