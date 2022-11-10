Coos Bay man sentenced in dog attack that killed woman

COOS BAY, Ore. – A Coos Bay man will serve more than two years in prison after being found guilty of criminally negligent homicide for a 2021 incident, the Coos County District Attorney said Thursday.

Paul Frasier, the Coos County DA, said that on September 24, 2021, a pit bull and American bulldog mix in the care of Jeremy Robertson, then 41, attacked Amber LaBelle, then 42. Officials say Robertson left the dog alone in a room, and the dog attacked LaBelle when she opened the door to the room. The dog was reportedly shot and killed by a responding police officer. LaBelle was taken to the hospital but later died of her injuries.

The Coos County DA says that Robertson was found guilty of criminally negligent homicide on October 27, 2022 for the attack. The DA also said that on November 10, Robertson was sentenced to two years and two months in prison, to be followed by three years of probation upon his release. Robertson was also ordered to pay nearly $1,750 to pay for the cost of LaBelle’s funeral.