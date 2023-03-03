Coos Bay man who was shot facing attempted murder charge, CCSO says

COOS BAY, Ore. -- The Coos County Sheriff’s Office said a shooting early Friday morning has a complicated narrative behind it, and that a person other than the shooter is facing criminal charges.

According to the CCSO, a deputy in the area of the Charleston Fire Department on Cape Arago Highway was able to rapidly respond to a shooting that was reported at 12:38 a.m. on March 3. The CCSO said deputy Hannah Francis arrived to find a man had suffered a gunshot wound, and the shooter was still on the scene and had in fact been the one to call 911 after shooting. The CCSO said deputy Francis rendered lifesaving aid to the person who had been shot until medical personnel could arrive.

The CCSO said the person who had been shot, later identified as Tony J. Madrigal, 37, was taken to Bay Area Hospital for the gunshot wound, while the shooter, identified as Lane Klink, 55, stayed on the scene and cooperated fully with law enforcement’s investigation.

According to the CCSO, Klink told them he and Madrigal had been westbound on Newmark Avenue in Coos Bay on separate motorcycles. Klink said he had a passenger on his motorcycle, while madrigal was riding alone. According to Klink, at some point Madrigal had attempted to run him off the roadway, then chased after him at a high rate of speed yelling for him to pull over. Klink said he eventually did pull over in the Charleston Fire Hall parking lot.

The CCSO said Klink told them that Madrigal brandished a knife about 12 inches in length and aggressively advanced towards him. Klink told the CCSO that Madrigal had declared he was a “Free Soul,” and was upset about some patches on Klink’s jacket. According to the CCSO, Klink told them he gave verbal warning to Madrigal, who continued to advance with the knife. The CCSO said Klink drew his firearm and fired one round, hitting Madrigal. Klink then immediately called 911, the CCSO said.

According to the CCSO, they then spoke to Madrigal at the Bay Area Hospital. The CCSO said Madrigal told them he had told Klink to pull over, and said he advanced toward Klink to talk about the road rage incident. Madrigal said that was when he was shot. The CCSO said Madrigal denied possessing a knife, denied that he was a “Free Soul,” and said “it was just an accident.”

The CCSO said a knife about 12 inches in length and a gun were recovered from the scene.

The CCSO said their investigation is complete, and Madrigal has been referred to the Coos County District Attorney’s Office on charges of attempted murder and unlawful use of a weapon.