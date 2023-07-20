Coos Bay police detain 11, jail 3 in search of home full of allegedly stolen property

COOS BAY, Ore. – Three people were arrested and stolen property was recovered in a search warrant at a Coos Bay home on Tuesday, Coos Bay police reported.
According to Coos Bay Police Department, at 7 a.m. on July 18, officers from CBPD, troopers from the Oregon State Police, and drone team members from the Coos Bay Fire Department descended upon a house on south Empire Boulevard to serve a search warrant related to multiple theft and burglary investigations. Police said a drone pilot monitored the premises while law enforcement arrived. 10 people inside the house were detained during the search, and another person was later found hiding within, according to CBPD.
Police said searching officers found and seized as evidence several pieces of stolen property including tools belonging to local businesses, as well as electronics, bicycles, guitars and other items that were suspected to have been stolen.
The 11 people found in the home were arrested on unrelated charges, and three were taken to the Coos County Jail, the CBPD said. The three who were jailed were identified as Jessica Dixon, 33, for a probation violation; Benjamin Remy, 29, for a warrant out of Del Norte County in California; and Paul Ross II, 55, for a North Bend Police Department Warrant. The CBPD said they will continue to investigate the theft and burglary cases that led to the search warrant.