Coos Bay police searching for suspect in hit-and-run

COOS BAY, Ore. -- After a hit and run incident left a victim with serious internal injuries Wednesday morning, Coos Bay police are searching for a perpetrator.
According to the Coos Bay Police Department, at about 7:15 a.m. on September 28 they responded to reports of a man yelling for help in the area of Johnson Avenue and south Broadway. Police said they arrived to find a 20-year-old man from North Bend injured and confused. They add that the victim was taken to a nearby hospital with significant internal injuries.
The man had apparently been hit by a vehicle traveling southbound at the intersection at about 6:10 a.m. Police are looking for information from anyone who may have knowledge of the incident. They ask anyone with information call them at 541-269-8911.