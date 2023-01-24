 Skip to main content
Coos Bay School District, Fire Department fined for burning asbestos, DEQ says

  • Updated
  • 0
Coos County courthouse

COOS BAY, Ore. -- The Coos Bay School District and Coos Bay Fire Department are facing fines totaling almost $95,000 after the Oregon Department of Environmental quality issued violations in December 2022 relating to a “burn to learn” event in October 2021.

According to notices issued by the DEQ on December 6, 2022, the Coos Bay Fire Department conducted a “burn to learn” exercise on October 2, 2021. During this exercise, the fire department performed a controlled burn to demolish a building owned by the Coos Bay School District. However, according to the DEQ, the building contained significant amounts of asbestos which was not removed before the burn. The DEQ said that because the asbestos wasn’t removed, asbestos fibers were likely released into the air, exposing the public to the toxic substance.

Both the Coos Bay Fire Department and Coos Bay School District received notices from the DEQ on December 8, 2022. The fire department is facing a fine of $38,100 for carrying out the burn, and the school district is facing a fine of $56,676 for allowing the burn to be carried out. Included in both fines are penalties for not properly inspecting the building for asbestos, according to DEQ documents associated with the fines.

Both the Coos Bay School District and Coos Bay Fire Department say they are working together to appeal the DEQ’s decision.

