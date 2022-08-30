 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...


* WHAT...High temperatures 95-100F expected with areas of high
heat risk.

* WHERE...In Oregon, Lower Columbia, Greater Portland Metro
Area, Central Willamette Valley, South Willamette Valley,
Western Columbia River Gorge and Central Columbia River Gorge.
In Washington, I-5 Corridor in Cowlitz County, Greater
Vancouver Area, Western Columbia River Gorge and Central
Columbia River Gorge.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM PDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.



PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Coos Bay to get over $32K for firefighter equipment and training

City of Coos Bay

COOS BAY, Ore. -- The city of Coos Bay is getting more than $32,000 for firefighter equipment and training thanks to a federal government grant.

Coos Bay will receive $32,380 in federal Assistance to Firefighters Grant money, Oregon senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley announced August 30. This grant money will be used for the city to replace outdated thermal imaging cameras which help firefighters see through smoke and low-light environments. Coos Bay’s Fire Chief says grants like these and partnerships with FEMA provide the support they and other fire departments need to serve communities.

Coos Bay is not the only community to receive grant money for firefighters. The Siletz Rural Fire Protection District is slated to receive over $34,000, and the Sheridan Fire District will get more than $35,000. In total, the three communities will be receiving over $100,000 for firefighter equipment and training.

