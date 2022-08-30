Coos Bay to get over $32K for firefighter equipment and training

COOS BAY, Ore. -- The city of Coos Bay is getting more than $32,000 for firefighter equipment and training thanks to a federal government grant.
Coos Bay will receive $32,380 in federal Assistance to Firefighters Grant money, Oregon senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley announced August 30. This grant money will be used for the city to replace outdated thermal imaging cameras which help firefighters see through smoke and low-light environments. Coos Bay’s Fire Chief says grants like these and partnerships with FEMA provide the support they and other fire departments need to serve communities.
Coos Bay is not the only community to receive grant money for firefighters. The Siletz Rural Fire Protection District is slated to receive over $34,000, and the Sheridan Fire District will get more than $35,000. In total, the three communities will be receiving over $100,000 for firefighter equipment and training.