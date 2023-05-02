 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Coos Bay woman arrested and charged with domestic assault, deputies say

  • Updated
  • 0
Coos County Sheriff's Office

COOS BAY, Ore. – A Coos Bay woman was arrested and jailed on Monday afternoon after a deputy responded to a domestic disturbance, authorities said.

Coos County Sheriff's Office said a deputy responded at 3:18 p.m. on May 1 to a disturbance in progress on Cleveland Lane. The responding deputy noticed the victim had a physical injury that possibly needed medical attention, CCSO said.

The deputy interviewed both the victim and the suspect, identified as Morgan R. Hitner-Clary, 27, of Coos Bay, sheriff’s officials said.

CCSO said that the deputy’s investigation led to the arrest of Hitner-Clary, who was charged with fourth-degree assault as domestic violence. She was transported to the Coos County Jail, where she remains in custody, authorities said.

Tags

Recommended for you