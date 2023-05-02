Coos Bay woman arrested and charged with domestic assault, deputies say

COOS BAY, Ore. – A Coos Bay woman was arrested and jailed on Monday afternoon after a deputy responded to a domestic disturbance, authorities said.
Coos County Sheriff's Office said a deputy responded at 3:18 p.m. on May 1 to a disturbance in progress on Cleveland Lane. The responding deputy noticed the victim had a physical injury that possibly needed medical attention, CCSO said.
The deputy interviewed both the victim and the suspect, identified as Morgan R. Hitner-Clary, 27, of Coos Bay, sheriff’s officials said.
CCSO said that the deputy’s investigation led to the arrest of Hitner-Clary, who was charged with fourth-degree assault as domestic violence. She was transported to the Coos County Jail, where she remains in custody, authorities said.