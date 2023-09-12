Coos Bay woman gets 20 months for damaging fire station, ramming deputy’s patrol vehicle

COOS BAY, Ore. – A Coos Bay woman who vandalized the Millington Fire Department and rammed a Coos County deputy’s patrol vehicle last month was sentenced on Monday to 20 months in prison and three years of post-prison supervision, according to the Coos County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff’s officials said that Chelsea A. Praus, 38, of Coos Bay, was sentenced on September 11 after pleading guilty to first-degree burglary, two counts of first-degree criminal mischief, unlawful use of a weapon, attempt to commit felony second-degree assault, and reckless endangering. A condition of her Praus’s plea agreement was that she have access to drug treatment programs and classes while in prison, authorities said.

Deputies said that the charges stemmed from her arrest in August following a burglary investigation that led to a chaotic pursuit by deputies. CCSO officials responded at 11:05 p.m. on August 12 to a reported burglary at the Millington Fire Department, deputies said. Authorities said they located Praus a short time later in a driveway on Highway 42, where she rammed a deputy’s patrol vehicle before leading deputies on a chaotic vehicle chase. After deputies deployed spike strips to stop Praus’s vehicle, she led them on a brief foot chase before being taken into custody, authorities said.