Coos County Airport District, North Bend reach intergovernmental agreement

NORTH BEND, Ore. – Coos County airport district officials announced on Tuesday afternoon that the Coos County Airport District and the City of North Bend have agreed upon terms for law enforcement service call coverage requested by the Transportation Service Administration.

According to district officials, the North Bend City Council approved the IGA on August 8, while the Coos County Airport District is expected to ratify the agreement, which goes into effect starting on September 1, at their August 24 meeting.

CCAD officials said that the TSA operates security checkpoints that screen passengers at the Southwest Oregon Regional Airport. Occasionally, calls to law enforcement are necessary, and this agreement will provide $15,000 annually to the City of North Bend through June 30, 2028, for this service coverage.

“The ongoing partnership with the City of North Bend allows us to provide valuable services to the citizens of Coos County,” said Roger Craddock, the airport district’s executive director.

CCAD officials said that this partial year will receive a prorated amount, and the IGA can be extended beyond the initial five years if both the district and city mutually agree to do so.

The establishment of the intergovernmental agreement comes just months after a similar agreement between the airport district and North Bend was terminated. Relations between North Bend and the CCAD were strained since April 2022, when the North Bend City Administrator alleges a false police report was filed. When the agreement was terminated, the City Administrator said North Bend police had told him they did not have the staff to guarantee the response required by the airport district.

More information on the Southwest Oregon Regional Airport can be found online.