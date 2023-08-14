Coos County burglary suspect faces multiple charges after chaotic pursuit by deputies

COOS BAY, Ore. – Authorities said a burglary investigation at the Millington Fire Department led to a chaotic pursuit of a Coos County woman who was arrested on multiple charges.
The Coos County Sheriff’s Office received a report at 11:05 p.m. on August 12 of a burglary at the Millington Fire Department, authorities said. Deputies said that the burglary occurred while firefighters were assisting with Curry County evacuation efforts. Sheriff’s deputies arrived to find several windows broken and both bays flooded, with total damages estimated at several thousand dollars, CCSO said. Authorities said surveillance footage from the firehouse recorded a blond woman with a black station wagon at the scene.
A short time later, Oregon State Police officials received a driving complaint related to a black 2007 A4 Audi wagon near Shinglehouse Road on Highway 101 just south of Millington, sheriff’s officials said. The vehicle, whose owner was identified as Chelsea Praus, had been involved in a criminal mischief incident on Friday evening, authorities said. Deputies said that a Department of Motor Vehicles photo of Praus appeared to resemble the woman recorded in the firehouse’s surveillance footage.
A deputy traveling east on Highway 42 spotted a car in a driveway with its reverse lights on, authorities said. CCSO said the deputy observed a severely damaged gate as he pulled onto the property, where he found Praus throwing items out of her Audi next to the garage of the home. Seeing the deputy, Praus got in her car, put it in reverse, and rammed the front of the deputy’s patrol vehicle which also contained a civilian ‘ride along’ passenger, authorities said.
Sheriff’s officials said the deputy ordered Praus to put her car in park and show her hands. An additional CCSO deputy arrived and both deputies attempted to take Praus into custody by pulling her partially through the Audi’s open window, but Praus broke free and sped forward behind the home on the lawn, authorities said. CCSO said that Praus then backed up and rammed the patrol vehicle twice before maneuvering around it and speeding away eastbound on Highway 42.
Authorities said Praus led deputies on a high-speed chase up to 85 miles per hour during which she allegedly attempted to hit an OSP trooper and Coquille Ambulance head-on and allegedly tried to sideswipe a CCSO patrol vehicle. Deputies tried to forcibly stop Praus near the junction of Highway 42 and Highway 101, but Praus managed to evade their maneuvers and continued northbound on Highway 101, authorities said.
CCSO said the chase ended near Coos Sumner Lane when Coos Bay police officials deployed spike strips, which deflated several tires on Praus’s car. Praus, now only wearing underwear, then got out of her car and ran from deputies across Highway 101 before deputies captured and arrested her, sheriff’s officials said.
Authorities said that Praus was charged with first-degree burglary, first-degree criminal mischief, two counts of unlawful entry into a motor vehicle, five counts of first-degree attempted assault, five counts of attempted assault on a public safety officer, eight counts of recklessly endangering another person, reckless driving, one felony count and one misdemeanor count of fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, two counts of resisting arrest and one count of offensive littering.
Praus is currently in custody at the Coos County Jail, sheriff’s officials said.