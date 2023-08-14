Coos County burglary suspect faces multiple charges after chaotic pursuit by deputies

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING FOR TODAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions. Afternoon high temperatures
of 96 to 106 expected, warmest across the lower terrain of the
Foothills valleys and across the Willamette Valley. Some areas
in Willamette Valley from Salem to Eugene could reach 105 to 110
degrees today. A tad cooler for Tuesday and Wednesday, with
highs 98 to 105 on Tuesday, and 95 to 101 on Wednesday. Expect
continued warm nights, with temperatures only cooling to the
middle 60s to lower 70s, with warmest in the larger urban cores
such as Portland, Salem and Eugene.

* WHERE...In Oregon, Greater Portland Metro Area, Central
Willamette Valley, South Willamette Valley, Northern Oregon
Cascade Foothills and Cascade Foothills in Lane County. In
Washington, Greater Vancouver Area.

* WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

For sheltering information and other human services in your area,
dial 2 1 1 during business hours or visit 211info.org in Oregon
or wa211.org in Washington.

&&

Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS
EVENING FOR UNSTABLE CONDITIONS COMBINED WITH WIND AND LOW
RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 603, 604, AND 667...

* AFFECTED AREA...In Oregon, Fire Weather Zone 603 East Slopes
of the Central Oregon Coast Range and Fire Weather Zone 604
Willamette Valley. In Washington, Fire Weather Zone 667 Clark
County Lowlands.

* WINDS...North to northeast 5 to 10 mph, will increasing to 10 to
15 mph this afternoon, with gusts up to 25 mph. Winds easing
this evening.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...15 to 25 percent.

* INSTABILITY...High haines (values of 5 to 6) indicate unstable
air mass, such that strong vertical motion could promote plume
dominated fire growth, with enhanced burning on any existing
fires as well as any new fire starts.

* IMPACTS...Conditions may be favorable for rapid fire spread
which may threaten life and property. Use extra caution with
potential ignition sources, especially in grassy areas.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of the
above conditions can contribute to extreme fire behavior.

&&

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT TUESDAY...

The Lane Regional Air Protection Agency has issued an Air Quality
Advisory, which is in effect until 5 PM Tuesday afternoon.

An Air Quality Advisory for smoke has been issued. Wildfires burning
in the region combined with forecasted conditions will cause air
quality to reach unhealthy levels at times through Sunday.

Protect yourself and your family when smoke levels are high:

Stay inside if possible. Keep windows and doors closed. If its too
hot, run air conditioning on recirculate or consider moving to a
cooler location. Avoid strenuous outdoor activity. Use high-
efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filters in indoor ventilation
systems or portable air purifiers. Or create your own air purifying
filter by following these instructions. Be aware of smoke in your
area and avoid places with the highest levels. When air quality
improves to moderate or healthy (yellow or green on the Air Quality
Index), open windows and doors to air out homes and businesses. If
you have a breathing plan for a medical condition, be sure to follow
it and keep any needed medications refilled.

Cloth, dust and surgical masks dont protect from the harmful
particles in smoke. N95 or P100 respirators approved by NIOSH may
offer protection, but they must be properly selected and worn. Select
a NIOSH-approved respirator with a N, R or P alongside the number
95, 99 or 100. Learn how to put on and use a respirator. Respirators
wont work for children as they dont come in childrens sizes.
People with heart or lung conditions should consult their health care
provider before wearing a respirator.

More information about air quality can be found at:
www.lrapa.org

Coos County burglary suspect faces multiple charges after chaotic pursuit by deputies

  • Updated
  • 0
Coos County Sheriff's Office

COOS BAY, Ore. – Authorities said a burglary investigation at the Millington Fire Department led to a chaotic pursuit of a Coos County woman who was arrested on multiple charges.

The Coos County Sheriff’s Office received a report at 11:05 p.m. on August 12 of a burglary at the Millington Fire Department, authorities said. Deputies said that the burglary occurred while firefighters were assisting with Curry County evacuation efforts. Sheriff’s deputies arrived to find several windows broken and both bays flooded, with total damages estimated at several thousand dollars, CCSO said. Authorities said surveillance footage from the firehouse recorded a blond woman with a black station wagon at the scene.

A short time later, Oregon State Police officials received a driving complaint related to a black 2007 A4 Audi wagon near Shinglehouse Road on Highway 101 just south of Millington, sheriff’s officials said. The vehicle, whose owner was identified as Chelsea Praus, had been involved in a criminal mischief incident on Friday evening, authorities said. Deputies said that a Department of Motor Vehicles photo of Praus appeared to resemble the woman recorded in the firehouse’s surveillance footage.

A deputy traveling east on Highway 42 spotted a car in a driveway with its reverse lights on, authorities said. CCSO said the deputy observed a severely damaged gate as he pulled onto the property, where he found Praus throwing items out of her Audi next to the garage of the home. Seeing the deputy, Praus got in her car, put it in reverse, and rammed the front of the deputy’s patrol vehicle which also contained a civilian ‘ride along’ passenger, authorities said.

Sheriff’s officials said the deputy ordered Praus to put her car in park and show her hands. An additional CCSO deputy arrived and both deputies attempted to take Praus into custody by pulling her partially through the Audi’s open window, but Praus broke free and sped forward behind the home on the lawn, authorities said. CCSO said that Praus then backed up and rammed the patrol vehicle twice before maneuvering around it and speeding away eastbound on Highway 42.

Authorities said Praus led deputies on a high-speed chase up to 85 miles per hour during which she allegedly attempted to hit an OSP trooper and Coquille Ambulance head-on and allegedly tried to sideswipe a CCSO patrol vehicle. Deputies tried to forcibly stop Praus near the junction of Highway 42 and Highway 101, but Praus managed to evade their maneuvers and continued northbound on Highway 101, authorities said.

CCSO said the chase ended near Coos Sumner Lane when Coos Bay police officials deployed spike strips, which deflated several tires on Praus’s car. Praus, now only wearing underwear, then got out of her car and ran from deputies across Highway 101 before deputies captured and arrested her, sheriff’s officials said.

Authorities said that Praus was charged with first-degree burglary, first-degree criminal mischief, two counts of unlawful entry into a motor vehicle, five counts of first-degree attempted assault, five counts of attempted assault on a public safety officer, eight counts of recklessly endangering another person, reckless driving, one felony count and one misdemeanor count of fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, two counts of resisting arrest and one count of offensive littering.

Praus is currently in custody at the Coos County Jail, sheriff’s officials said.

Tags

Recommended for you