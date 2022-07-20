Coos County DA says officers’ actions in June 14 shooting justified

COOS BAY, Ore. -- Coos County District Attorney Paul Fraiser said based upon his review, the two officers who shot 37-year-old Matthew Tyler Michel were justified in using deadly physical force.

“I believe the evidence shows conclusively that Mr. Michel was attempting in some fashion to cause the death of Sergeant Sanborn," Fraiser said.

On June 14, Detective Aaron Whittenburg and Sgt. Dan Henthorne shot Michel after entering a hotel room at the inn he was staying at.

According to Fraiser, Detective Whittenburg knocked on the door and Michel answered. Michel was unarmed and then tried to shut the door.

Detective Whittenburg, along with Sgt. Sanborn and Sgt. Henthorne, pushed through the door and told Michel to get on the floor. Michel refused and reached for a knife on the bed. Michel then lunged at Sgt. Sanborn. Detective Whittenburg and Sgt. Henthorne each fired one shot, hitting Michel in the right hip and left side.

The incident happened within one minute and seven seconds from the knock on the door until the shots were fired. Michel was later pronounced dead at the hospital despite first aid efforts applied by Sgt. Sanborn.

A large sum of cash was found in Michel’s hotel room along with a new laptop, methamphetamine, clothes and a .300 magnum rifle.

Investigators learned Michel inherited over $80,000 on May 14.

Final toxicology reports will not be available for several months, but a presumptive test done during the autopsy found methamphetamine was in Michel’s system at the time of his death.

Michel was wanted in the shooting investigation of 34-year-old Amber Townsend who was shot and killed on June 11. Investigators determined Michel previously lived in a trailer owned by Townsend and her boyfriend, but Michel moved out roughly a year ago.

The shotgun that investigators say was used to kill Townsend has yet to be found. Fraiser said while the investigation into the murder will continue, evidence discovered so far indicated Michel killed Townsend.