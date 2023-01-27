Coos County deputies arrest man who allegedly had materials to make bombs

COOS BAY, Ore. – A man the Coos County Sheriff’s Office says was behind on five years of back taxes and had materials to make bombs at his residence is in jail after an emergency response team brought him into custody, deputies said.
According to the CCSO, Coos County government employees as well as sheriff’s office personnel worked with Chester A. Cunnington, 52, for several months over an alleged failure to pay over five years of back taxes. According to officials, Cunnington resisted all of the County’s attempts to work out a solution. Coos County officials said that in early January, Cunnington made it very clear that he would never cooperate with efforts to get him to pay his taxes.
According to the CCSO, Cunnington lived in a makeshift residence on Washington Road in Coos Bay that authorities say was not fit to be used as a human dwelling. The CCSO said they were granted a Writ of Assistance to remove Cunnington from the property. However, when deputies arrived at his residence to serve that writ, Cunnington was not on the property. Deputies said they did find materials for making bombs, and called in the Oregon State Police Bomb Squad to dispose of the potentially dangerous items.
Deputies said that as they served the writ, Cunnington showed up to the property and was served eviction paperwork. Deputies said Cunnington told them he understood, and left the property. However, over the next two weeks, neighbors contacted the CCSO and Coos County government saying that Cunnington was back on the property and had boarded up the doors and windows.
The CCSO said they deployed their Emergency Response Team to remove Cunnington from his home, citing a potential for violence as well as the bomb making materials they had found earlier. At about 9 a.m. on January 27, the ERT showed up to Cunnington’s residence to arrest him. According to the CCSO, after more than an hour of negotiations, Cunnington was removed from the residence and taken to the Coos County Jail on charges of first-degree criminal trespass and obstructing a governmental or judicial process.