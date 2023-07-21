Coos County deputies arrest man with help from community tips

POWERS, Ore. – A man who had been wanted by Coos County deputies for several months after skipping out on court dates was arrested on Thursday after several concerned citizens spotted him and reported him to deputies, the Coos County Sheriff’s Office said.
The Coos County Sheriff’s Office said that at about 3:30 p.m. on July 20, their dispatch center heard a report from a citizen that Marco Perreault, 31, was in the Powers area on Highway 242. Court records show Perreault was most recently wanted by law enforcement since March 2023 for failing to appear in court for charges of second-degree theft and being a felon in possession of a firearm. The CCSO said a deputy went out to Powers to try to find Perreault on the tip, but was unable to locate him.
Shortly afterward, the CCSO got another call from another citizen who told them Perreault was at Winter Lakes Recycling Center. The CCSO said they went to the recycling center with several deputies and some troopers from Oregon State Police, and were able to find and arrest Perreault. Deputies said Perreault had drugs and drug paraphernalia on him when he was arrested.
Perreault was taken to the Coos County Jail for charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm, failing to appear in court, evading the police and giving false information to law enforcement. The CCSO said he is being held in jail pending court proceedings. The CCSO thanked the public for the tips that led to Perreault’s arrest.