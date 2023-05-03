Coos County deputies arrest woman after high-speed chase

BANDON, Ore. -- A woman is in jail after allegedly leading a Coos County deputy on a chase down a rural road before stopping and letting her passenger escape into the woods.
According to the Coos County Sheriff’s Office, at about 6:50 a.m. on May 3, they received a report that a stolen pick-up truck from Curry County had been spotted traveling northbound on Highway 101. The truck was reported as belonging to a logging company, and allegedly had several thousand dollars’ worth of equipment and a gun. A deputy headed south on the highway and eventually spotted the vehicle near Dew Valley Lane south of Bandon, the CCSO said.
The CCSO said the deputy turned her patrol vehicle around and attempted to stop the truck. However, the truck instead sped off and turned onto Two Mile Lane, reaching speeds of about 80 miles per hour while the deputy pursued, according to the CCSO. Eventually, the truck pulled into a driveway on Rosewood Lane and a man in the passenger seat got out and ran away into the nearby bushes, deputies said.
Deputies said they called in a K-9 unit to try to track down the passenger, but they were unable to find him after a long track. The driver of the truck, identified as Caitlin A. Wakefield, 28, was arrested and charged with eluding law enforcement by vehicle, possession of a stolen vehicle, identity theft, reckless endangering, and reckless driving. Deputies said she was taken to the Coos County Jail, where she remains in custody as of May 3.