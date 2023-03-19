 Skip to main content
Coos County deputies ask for help in finding suspect who stole signs, vandalized structure

  • Updated
COOS COUNTY, Ore.-- Deputies with the Coos County Sheriff's Office are asking the public to help locate the people responsible for stealing Bureau of Land Management signs and vandalizing the area.

According to deputies, on March 17, just before 4 p.m., they received a driving complaint on Transpacific Parkway. While checking out the area, deputies noticed all of the BLM public information signs were missing. In addition, they said the sign structure was significantly damaged by gunshots and an axe.

Deputies also want to remind people that the Port of Coos Bay, which also has property in this area, has posted signs prohibiting shooting on its property.

If you have any information about this situation, you're asked to contact the Coos County Sheriff's Office. 

