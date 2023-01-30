Coos County deputies find missing woman with help from public

UPDATE: Alicia Mariah Tate has been located and is safe with her family, the Coos County Sheriff's Office said. They thank the public for their help in finding her.
COOS BAY, Ore. -- The Coos County Sheriff's Office is asking for any tips regarding the whereabouts of a 27-year-old woman who they say was last seen on January 27.
The CCSO says Alicia Mariah Tate, 27, of Coos Bay, was last seen by family members on January 27.
Alicia Tate is described as standing about 5 feet and 8 inches tall. The CCSO says she has brown hair and blue eyes, and has tattoos on both forearms, with one reading "Alicia" and the other reading "Tate." The CCSO also says she has a tattoo of a pink heart on the webbing of one hand.
Anyone with information about Tate's whereabouts is asked to contact the Coos County Sheriff's Office at 541-396-7800.