Coos County deputies rescue man and dogs stuck in snow

REMOTE, Ore. -- A man stuck on a snowy road far from assistance was brought back home Friday morning after a friend called police when he didn’t return on time, the Coos County Sheriff’s Office said.
According to the CCSO, at about 12:30 a.m. on March 10, dispatch heard a call regarding a motorist from Myrtle Point who had apparently went out to play with his dogs in the snow and had not returned. The CCSO said Myrtle Point law enforcement went out to areas the man may have gone missing, including Highway 42, Slide Creek, and other areas. When they couldn’t find him, a call was sent out to all local law enforcement agencies to look for the missing person.
According to the CCSO, at 7 a.m. on March 10, dispatch got a 911 call from the missing person, who told them his vehicle had gotten stuck in heavy snow and he needed help getting out. The CCSO said dispatch figured out that the man had gotten stuck about four miles up Upper Rock Creek Road, just southeast of the unincorporated community of Remote.
The CCSO said two deputies went up the road and found the man and his three dogs uninjured, but with his vehicle stuck in deep snow and mud. The CCSO said they were able to free the vehicle using a winch on their patrol truck, and the man was able to drive himself and his dogs home without further incident.
The CCSO would like to remind the public to always make sure someone knows your route, destination, and expected time of return before you head out in winter conditions.