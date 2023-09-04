Coos County deputies respond to reports of shots fired just after midnight

CHARLESTON, Ore. – A Coos County deputy responded to reports of shots fired in the very early morning on Sunday to find a pair of young boys shooting safely, if irresponsibly, in the woods near the coast.
According to the Coos County Sheriff’s Office, at about 12:20 a.m. on September 3, deputies heard several 911 calls reporting gunshots being heard in the woods near Walker Lane and Seven Devils Road, south of Charleston. The CCSO said several of the callers told dispatchers they were worried because of a similar incident that had occurred a few weeks ago and left a man injured. A deputy was dispatched to the area, where he also heard the shots.
The CCSO said the deputy looked around the area, and found a 12-year-old boy and a 13-year-old boy shooting at targets. According to the deputy, the boys had gotten the keys to their grandfather’s gun safe, opened it and took the gun for some target shooting. The deputy said the boys were shooting safely with a backstop, and were using hearing protection. The pair were simply unaware of the distress they were causing to neighbors in the area, according to the responding deputy.
The CCSO said the deputy took the boys home had a chat with their grandfather, ensured the boys wouldn’t be out shooting unsupervised anytime soon, and had the firearm properly secured. The CCSO said that although it is not illegal to shoot in the countryside, they strongly urge residents to do so safely and at reasonable hours of the day.