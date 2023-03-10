Coos County deputies retrieve stolen trailer from deep sand

NORTH BEND, Ore. -- A man who allegedly stole a trailer while his three kids were in his vehicle was arrested Thursday morning after a concerned citizen reported suspicious circumstances, the Coos County Sheriff’s Office said.
According to the CCSO, at about 10:41 a.m. on March 9 they got a call from a citizen who said they saw a beat-up white Jeep pulling what looked like a brand-new trailer into the woods on Transpacific Parkway just north of North Bend. The caller also said this area was visibly marked off-limits by several signs on the side of the roadway. The CCSO said a deputy went to the scene and found the white Jeep about 100 feet off the road, hiding in the brush.
The CCSO said the deputy found Coy Smith, 30, of Bandon, and his three children inside the vehicle. According to the deputy, the trailer was attached to the Jeep by a single ratchet strap, which was very suspicious. As other deputies arrived to help with the investigation, the CCSO said they learned the trailer had been stolen from North Bend Power Sports late in the night of March 8.
The CCSO said a patrol truck was able to pull the trailer out of the slough and deep sand and return it to its owners. The CCSO said Smith was arrested and sent to the Coos County Jail on charges of first-degree theft, second-degree criminal trespass, and third-degree criminal mischief. The CCSO said Smith’s kids were released to their mother who was also on scene, and the incident was reported to the Department of Human Services’ Child Welfare Division.