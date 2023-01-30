Coos County deputies searching for accused rapist

LAKESIDE, Ore. -- The Coos County Sheriff’s Office is asking for residents to report any sightings of a man believed to have raped a woman and held her captive on January 27.
According to the CCSO, at about 6:30 p.m. on January 27, a deputy was dispatched to the Presbyterian Church at 100 north Eighth Street in Lakeside, Oregon to take a report of a sexual assault that had just occurred. Deputies said their investigation found that the victim had been forcibly held against her will and raped at 600 Airport Way in Lakeside. The CCSO said they eventually identified Sigmund “Ray” Caswell, 33, as a suspect in the incident.
The CCSO said Caswell had left the area on his bicycle, and he was not found after an extensive search of the Lakeside area. Caswell is described as standing 5 feet and 11 inches tall and weighing 250 pounds with short brown hair and tattoos on his neck. Caswell is still believed to be in the Lakeside area.
Caswell is facing charges of first-degree rape, sodomy and kidnapping, as well as charges of menacing, extortion and coercion.
Deputies say that if you spot Caswell, do not approach or contact him and immediately contact the Coos County Sheriff’s Office at 541-396-2106.