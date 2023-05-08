Coos County deputies searching for missing woman

BANDON, Ore. -- The Coos County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find a missing woman who may be in danger.
According to the CCSO, Shianne Alonzo, 24, of Bandon was last seen walking away from her home on Red Harvest Lane at 2 a.m. on Saturday, May 6. The CCSO said Alonzo has mental health considerations including depression. She was reportedly last seen wearing a blue jacket, tan work boots, and blue jeans. Alonzo is described as having people hair with part of her head shaved, tongue and nose piercings, and several tattoos including paw prints and Chinese lettering on her left arm as well as a crown and heart on her right arm. Deputies said Alonzo is believed to be very familiar with the Bandon area, but her family does not believe she has access to a car.
The CCSO is asking for any information available about Alonzo’s whereabouts. Anyone with information should contact the CCSO’s dispatch at 541-396-2106 or email CCSO deputy A. Burgo at aburgo@co.coos.or.us.