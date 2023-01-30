Coos County deputies searching for missing woman

COOS BAY, Ore. -- The Coos County Sheriff's Office is asking for any tips regarding the whereabouts of a 27-year-old woman who they say was last seen on January 27.
The CCSO says Alicia Mariah Tate, 27, of Coos Bay, was last seen by family members on January 27. According to the CCSO, family members said Tate might have been with two men by the names of Brandon Burman and Mason Henderson. Tate's family also believes the three might be using a newer-model silver van.
Alicia Tate is described as standing about 5 feet and 8 inches tall, and weighing about 165 pounds. The CCSO says she has brown hair and blue eyes, and has tattoos on both forearms, with one reading "Alicia" and the other reading "Tate." The CCSO also says she has a tattoo of a pink heart on the webbing of one hand.
Anyone with information about Tate's whereabouts is asked to contact the Coos County Sheriff's Office at 541-396-7800.