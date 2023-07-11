Coos County deputy arrests man who struck building with knife

NORTH BEND, Ore. – A man who allegedly swung a knife at a home and tried to hide from deputies in a closet was jailed on Monday night, Coos County deputies reported.
According to the Coos County Sheriff’s Office, deputies heard a 911 report of a disturbance on East Bluebird Lane at 10:34 p.m. on July 10. While on the way to the scene, the responding deputy was told a man behind a residence was hitting the building with a knife, the CCSO said. However, by the time the deputy arrived, the deputy learned that the people causing the disturbance had been separated, but the knife-wielding man was still behind the house.
The CCSO said the deputy learned the man, identified as Joel Smith, 44, had active warrants for his arrest including a parole violation warrant. The deputy said he tried to speak with Smith, but he ran into the house through the back door. The deputy followed and eventually found Smith hiding in a closet. Smith willingly came out when the deputy ordered him to, and was arrested for his warrants, the CCSO said.
The CCSO said Smith was jailed on the parole violation warrants, and was also wanted by the Hillsboro Police Department for allegedly violating a restraining order. According to the CCSO, Smith had a Blood Alcohol Content of 0.25% when he was booked in the jail.