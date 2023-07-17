Coos County deputy leads rescue of capsized boater on Tenmile Lake

LAKESIDE, Ore. – A Coos County man was rescued on Friday afternoon after his sailboat capsized on Tenmile Lake, according to the Coos County Sheriff’s Department.
CCSO officials said that a deputy patrolling the lake at about 1:15 p.m. on July 14 near North Lake Marina saw a sailboat capsized with its sole occupant hanging onto the boat’s bottom. The boat’s operator lost his lifejacket when the boat capsized, so the deputy pulled him from the water, authorities said.
Sheriff’s officials said the deputy, with help from bystanders, managed to get the sailboat upright and to a dock. An overcorrection error by the boat's operator and high winds led to the boat capsizing, according to the deputy’s investigation.
CCSO officials would like to remind the public to be cautious and to prioritize safety when boating and in other water recreation activities.