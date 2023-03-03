Coos County deputy saves life of wounded person, Sheriff's Office says

COOS BAY, Ore. – A deputy rendered lifesaving aid to a person who had suffered a gunshot wound early Friday morning, the Coos County Sheriff’s Office reported.
According to the Coos County Sheriff’s Office, their dispatch office heard a call of shots fired in the parking lot of the Charleston Fire Department on Cape Arago Highway at about 12:38 a.m. on March 3. The CCSO said a deputy was in the area, and arrived on the scene moments after the call came in. The deputy spotted someone who had suffered a gunshot wound, and the CCSO said the deputy rendered lifesaving medical aid until medical personnel could arrive.
The CCSO said they are conducting an investigation into the incident. The CCSO said all parties involved in the shooting have been identified, but did not release the names of any potential suspects. The CCSO said no arrests have been made. Despite all this, there is no risk to the general public, according to the CCSO.