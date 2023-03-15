Coos County deputy's swift actions save overdose victim

COOS BAY – A Coos County deputy’s swift actions likely saved a 40-year-old woman’s life, according to Coos Bay Sheriff’s Office authorities.
Authorities said the sheriff’s office received a 911 call just before noon on Tuesday, March 14, regarding a female suffering a possible fentanyl overdose at a Windjammer Lane address near Barview Road. A Coos County Sheriff’s Office deputy arrived to find the victim had stopped breathing and turning blue, sheriff’s authorities said.
After an initial dosage of Narcan didn’t improve the victim’s condition, the deputy followed through with a second dosage, the sheriff’s office said. The deputy requested expedited Emergency Medical Services (EMS) response, and the deputy remained on scene with EMS until the victim recovered, the sheriff’s office said.
The victim refused further medical treatment, authorities said.