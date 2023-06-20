Coos County father, son arrested on assault and other charges

COOS BAY, Ore. – A Coos County father and son were arrested on Monday evening on multiple charges that included assault, authorities said.
The Coos County Sheriff’s Office said they responded to a 911 call on June 19 at about 8:50 p.m. regarding an assault that occurred on Kellogg Lane in Coos Bay. CCSO said that a deputy’s investigation revealed the victim had been allegedly attacked and held down by her neck by Christopher Lyon, 32, and Jack Lyon, 54. The victim was also allegedly bit by Christopher and had her keys taken, CCSO officials said.
Sheriff’s officials said that Christopher was arrested and charged with third-degree assault, while Jack was arrested and charged with third-degree assault, strangulation, and coercion. Both men were transported to the Coos County Jail, where they are being held without bail pending their arraignment, authorities said.