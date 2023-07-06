Coos County felon and alleged gunrunner sentenced to 2 years in prison

COOS BAY, Ore. – A man who was accused of illegally selling guns will serve two years in prison and have many of his weapons confiscated or destroyed, Coos County authorities said Wednesday.
According to the Coos County Sheriff’s Office, back in June, the South Coast Interagency Narcotics Team heard a tip about guns being illegally bought and sold by a convicted felon in Coos County. A hastily-assembled team including deputies from the CCSO conducted an investigation and arrested Cody L Reynolds, 38, of Myrtle Point, and charged him with several counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm. Reynolds was reportedly on probation with the Coos County Community Corrections Department at the time of his arrest, and deputies said he was found with two rifles in his possession and a small amount of methamphetamine.
On July 5, Coos County authorities said Reynolds pleaded guilty to a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm, and was sentenced to two years in prison. After getting out, he will also face three years of parole supervised by Coos County Community Corrections personnel. Court records also show that as part of his sentence, he will be unable to retrieve weapons seized in the investigation, and two of those weapons will be destroyed.